Sambalpuri Day! BJP Ministers attends Parliament session wearing Sambalpuri outfits

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jayashkar and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Parliament session wearing Sambaluri clothes on Sambaluri Day.

On the other hand, the Union Minister Pradhan through a video message wished “Sambalpuri Day” and paid tribute to eminent literary guru Satyanarayan Bohidar on his birthday. Shri Pradhan called for the unique culture of Sambalpur region to be propagated all over the world.

The entire Western Odisha has soaked in the festive grandeur as the people of this part of the state are celebrating the Sambalpuri Day on Tuesday.

Today is the birth anniversary of the promoter of the Sambalpuri language, Satyanarayan Bohidar and the day is celebrated as ‘Sambalpuri Day.’

It is because of Bohidar that the language has been established as a vibrant language enriched with the culture and traditions of the region.