Sambalpur Zoo Welcomes Blackbucks From Nandankanan Zoo

Sambalpur: In exciting news for animal lovers, the Sambalpur Zoo is all set to welcome the arrival of eight adorable blackbucks from Nandankanan Zoo. The visitors will have the opportunity to watch the Blackbucks soon.

According to sources, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved an animal exchange programme between Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) and Sambalpur Zoo recently. Under this programme, the Sambalpur zoo will get blackbucks, nilgais and hog deer. In return, it will send chausinghas and sambars.

At present, 15 animal species in 27 enclosures are found in Sambalpur Zoo including leopards, sambars, chowsinghas, spotted deers, bears, rock pythons with few other reptiles and birds.

In the first phase, four male blackbucks and four female blackbucks will be shifted from Nandankanan Zoo to Sambalpur Zoo while in the second phase, eight nilgais and eight hog deers will be shifted here.

The Sambalpur Zoo on its part, will provide seven chausinghas and five sambars to Nandankanan. The programme is expected to boost the captive breeding of chausingha at NZP and infuse a new bloodline into the sambar population in the zoo.

Notably, the Odisha Government has renamed the Wild Animal Conservation Centre (WACC) at Sambalpur as Sambalpur Zoo in July this year.

The Sambalpur Zoo established in 1980, is one of the oldest zoos in Odisha and the biggest in Western Odisha, now houses around 300 animals, including leopards and sloth bears.