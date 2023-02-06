Sambalpur: Youth Stages His Own Kidnapping To Extract Money From Family, Held

Rairakhol: A youth has been arrested by police for staging his own kidnapping for money in Nakatideula police station limits of Sambalpur district. He was nabbed from Bhubaneswar after police traced his mobile phone.

According to police, Satya Narayan Sahoo (30), son of late Shyama Sundar Sahoo, of Sahebi village went missing on 31st January and later informed his family members that he has been abducted by some miscreants who are demanding Rs 3 lakhs to free him.

He also informed family members that that the kidnappers are threatening to kill him if their demand is not met, police added.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Satya’s sister Sakuntala, police started an investigation.

During investigation, the cops came to know that Satya had borrowed money and was forcing his family members to arrange the sum after he failed to repay the sum. He even resorted to assaulting family members for money.

After the police came to know that Satya was pretending to have been kidnapped, the cops traced his location from his mobile phone and nabbed him from Bhubaneswar.