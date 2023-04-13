Sambalpur violence: Internet services suspended; Social media blocked for 48 hours; Over 25 held

Sambalpur: The Odisha government on Thursday ordered suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district for 48 hours following the violence during a bike rally to mark Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the internet services will temporarily remain suspended for the next 48 hours beginning from 10 am on 13 April in the district to prevent further spread of inflammatory and motivated messages.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile Service Providers will also remain suspended during the period.

Besides, mobile internet/data service of all Mobile Service Providers, internet/data services of all Internet Service Providers and Broadband Dial Up systems services will all also remain out of bounds during the next 48 hours.

Over 25 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the violence that took place during a bike rally taken out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur town on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, a bike rally was also taken out in the town. The rally started from Dhanupali police station square and as it was passing through Motijharan Square when some miscreants pelted stones at the rally, resulting in a violent clash between the two groups.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported from the spot. The miscreants set a shop on fire and damaged a number of vehicles parked along the road.