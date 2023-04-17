Sambalpur violence: Internet services remain suspended; Six more held

Sambalpur: Even though the situation is limping back to normalcy in violence-hit Sambalpur district, the Odisha Home Department has further extended the ban on the internet services for another 24 hours as a precautionary measure. According to sources, the internet services have been suspended for another 24 hours till 10 am tomorrow to prevent misuse of social media.

Meanwhile, Curfew timings were also relaxed.

– There will be a relaxation in curfew timings from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 6 pm

– Order passed by the Sambalpur sub-collector, will come into effect from 17 April 2023

Police arrested six more for their alleged involvement in the Sambalpur violence that shook the city to the core during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to 85.

Of these fresh six arrests, three were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident that occurred on April 12 and the rest three were apprehended in the shop vandalism incident.