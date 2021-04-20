Sambalpur University Employee Attempts Self-Immolation

Sambalpur: Tension prevailed at Sambalpur University here on Tuesday after a contractual worker of the varsity attempted self-immolation.

According to reports, the contractual employee identified as Dinabandhu Mishra, set himself on fire after while the academic council meeting was underway in the campus.

However, people present at the meeting rushed to the spot and doused the flames by using fire extinguisher. He was later rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) Burla for treatment in critical condition.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, sources claimed that Dinabandhu took such extreme step after being unable to bear the insult by the university Vice-Chancellor.