Sambalpur University Asst Professor Suspended For Objectionable SM Posts

Sambalpur: Rajat Kumar Kujur, Assistant Professor of the Political Science and Public Administration Department at Sambalpur University, has been suspended on charges of misbehaviour and objectionable posts on social media.

“Consequent upon receipt of a written complaint against Dr. Rajat Kumar Kujur, Asst. Professor, P.G. Dept. of Pol. Sc. and Public Admn, regarding misbehaviour and objectionable posts in social media from the Chairman, P.G. Council and pending framing of charges, Dr. Rajat Kumar Kujur, Asst. Professor, P.G. Dept. of Pol. Sc. and Public Admn, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”, an order issued by the Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University stated.

During the suspension period, Dr. Kujur is not allowed to come to the Administrative Building or any P.G. Department/Section/Unit including Prof. B. Behera Central Library without prior permission of the University authority. He is also not allowed to attend any meeting of the university, the order said.

The headquarters of Dr. Kujur is fixed at the office of the Chairman, P.G. Council, Sambalpur University and he is not allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the undersigned, it further stated.