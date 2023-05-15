Sambalpur Triple Murder: Two Police Teams Tracing Suspects In Other States

Sambalpur: Police have intensified the investigation into the murder of a widowed woman, Sajida Parveen, and her two minor kids at Sunapali in Sambalpur district.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police, Battula Gangadhar, today informed that evidence is being collected in the triple murder case and two teams have gone outside the state to track the two suspects.

According to initial probe, prime suspect has been identified as Salman Ahmed, who was staying at rent in the deceased woman’s house. Police have also traced involvement of another man with prime accused Salman.

Besides, police have also collected evidence from mobile call records of the deceased woman and various other sources.

As per police, the accused duo has fled in separate directions to mislead the cops. In order nab the suspects, two special police teams have been sent to other states to track them based on technical and conventional inputs, the police added.

Sajida , a resident of Sunapali, was staying at her house with her two kids after the demise of her husband last year. She had rented some rooms of at the top and ground floors of her house.