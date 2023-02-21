Sambalpur: Three Held While Smuggling Ganja From Odisha to Delhi

Sambalpur: The Excise Police in Sambalpur today apprehended three persons while they were smuggling ganja in a case at Sasan check gate and seized 80 Kg of cannabis.

According to police, the arrested persons were identified as Dharmendra Shisodia & Sumit Kumar of Rajasthan & Neeraj Sing of Delhi. The trio was smuggling ganja from Nabarangpur’s Umerkote to Delhi.

Dilip Kumar Ratha & Alekh Pradhan, S.I of Excise of EI & EB Unit, Sambalpur and other staff intercepted the Honda City Car at Sasan check gate and recovered 80 Kgs of Ganja.

The approximate value of seized Ganja with the vehicle is Rs,13 lakhs, the police added.