Sambalpur: Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd GM In Vigilance Net

Sambalpur: General Manager of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd in Sambalpur district landed in Vigilance net over allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The official has been identified as Santosh Kumar Darjee.

Based on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at three places including his office & residence.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets will be calculated.