Sambalpur-Shalimar Tri-weekly Express renamed as “Mahima Gosain Express”

Bhubaneswar: With the approval of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Train No.20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-weekly Express ( via – Angul, Talcher) has been renamed as “Mahima Gosain Express”.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan during the foundation Laying Ceremony of the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway station on 29th December 2022 has urged the Railway Minister to rename the Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-weekly Express as “Mahima Gosain Express”.

Keeping in view the sentiments and faith of the people towards the Mahima shrine, Ministry of Railways has renamed the Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-weekly Express as “Mahima Gosain Express”.