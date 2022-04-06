Sambalpur-Puri Inter City To Resume From 10th April: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have decided to resume the service of Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express with effect from 10th April 2022, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday.

18303 Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express will leave Sambalpur at 0600hrs (06.00 a.m.) and will reach Puri at 1250hrs (12.50 p.m.).

In the return direction, 18304 Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express will leave Puri at 1545hrs (03.45 p.m.) and will reach Sambalpur at 2220hrs (10.20 p.m.).

This train will provide Stoppage at Jujomura, Rairakhol, Bamur, Boinda, Jarapada, Angul, Talcher Road, Meramandalli, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road between Sambalpur & Puri from both the directions having Two AC Chair Car, Five Second Class Seating, Five General Second Class and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express To Run Daily:

It has been decided to run 18514/18513 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from bi-weekly to daily w.e.f. 7th April 2022 from Visakhapatnam and w.e.f. 8th April 2022 from Kirandul. The Stoppage, Timings, and composition of this train will remain unchanged, the ECoR said.