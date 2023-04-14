Sambalpur Postal Division Engineer Caught By CBI For Accepting Rs 1.4 Lakh Bribe

Sambalpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Friday caught an Assistant Engineer (Civil) of Sambalpur postal sub-division while he was taking bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh from a contractor.

The CBI sleuths caught him red-handed at his office in Sambalpur. A seven-member team of the CBI raided Pal’s office and caught him while accepting the bribe from the contractor, sources added.

The accused engineer, Suvasish Pal had allegedly demanded the amount from the contractor to clear his bills. Pal had asked the contractor to pay the bribe money in his office on Friday as it was a public holiday.

Total amount accepted by him was recovered. Pal was in the office on the holiday, CBI officials said.

The CBI officials trapped him by locking the gates from outsides.

A middleman was also picked up by the anti-graft team in this connection.