Sambalpur: Pharmacy College Closed After Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

Sambalpur: At least two staff of a private pharmacy college here have tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the authorities decided to close the college till March 29.

According to reports, two staff of Gayatri College of Pharmacy were found positive for COVID-19 following which the college was shut to contain spread of infection.

It is worth mentioning, Odisha today reported 214 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the last two months in the State.

Of the 214 positives, 126 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 88 are local transmission cases. Of the new cases, Khordha reported the maximum number of infection followed by Sudargarh (27 cases), while Bolangir and Cuttack each reported 20 cases.