Sambalpur Man Duped Of Rs 3L On Pretext Of Updating KYC

Sambalpur: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 3Lakh by a swindler on the pretext of KYC of his bank account in Sambalpur district. The victim has been identified as Shiv Kumar Verma (29).

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after shiv lodged a complaint at Sambalpur Cyber Police Station.

Reportedly, Shiv on July 14 received a message on his mobile stating his SBI account will be blocked. He was asked to click on a link to update his PAN Card number. Thereafter Verma clicked on the link and received an OTP. After he entered the OTP, Rs 3 lakh was withdrawn fraudulently from his SBI account.

With no option left he lodged a complaint at Sambalpur Cyber Police Station and requested the police to take necessary legal action against the culprit.