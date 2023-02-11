Sambalpur Lawyers Walk Out Of Jail

Sambalpur: Remaining behind the bars for around 60 days, the lawyers of Sambalpur Bar Association today walked out of jail after High Court granted them bail with certain conditions.

As many as 29 lawyers accused of unleashing violence and vandalism in Sambalpur district court on December 12 were granted conditional bail by the high Court on Friday. The advocates had first moved their bail petitions in the Sambalpur district and sessions court which had rejected their pleas. Later, they had moved to the High Court and also failed to get breather.

Finally, the accused advocates had filed the petitions seeking bail in the Supreme Court. The top court refused to entertain their application and directed to file the same in High Court again.

While granting bail, Justice V Narasingh, said, “Though deeply saddened and anguished by the manner in which the petitioners, who are members of a noble profession conducted themselves, keeping in view the period of custody, filing of the charge sheet, notwithstanding the seriousness of the allegation, this court directs the petitioners to be released on bail on such terms to be fixed by the trial court.”

He further stated that it is directed that the petitioners shall not hold any public meeting relating to the case at hand, shall not post any opinion/remark/views in print and electronic media including social media relating to the case at hand, shall not glorify/publicise their release from custody and after release shall also submit an undertaking on or before 01.04.2023 not to indulge in any such act of picketing/strike.”

Notably, the lawyers were allegedly indulged in violence while agitating for a high court bench in their region.