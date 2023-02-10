Sambalpur Lawyers’ Strike: Conditional Bail Granted To 29 Arrested Lawyers

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to 29 lawyers who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism in the district court complex.

The apex court granted them relief on the condition including not holding rallies, and issuing comments or giving ideas related to their demand to anyone.

However, the contempt case against them in the Supreme Court will continue.

Worth mentioning, the unrest took place after members of the District Bar Association, Sambalpur had called for a protest under the name ‘Satyagraha’ on December 12, last year.

Scores of lawyers backed by civilians convened a protest to put forward their long-standing demand to set-up a permanent Bench of Orissa High Court in the district and also to oppose the arbitrary actions of the Bar Council of India and the Odisha State Bar Council.