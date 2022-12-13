Sambalpur Lawyers’ Stir Put On Hold After Police, BCI Actions

Sambalpur: Amid much hue and cry over the agitation of lawyers in Sambalpur for constitution of high court bench, the Central Action Committee (CAC) spearheading the movement for their cause on Tuesday decided to suspend the agitation, posing faith in decision of Supreme Court.

The action committee comprising members of all bar associations of western Odisha issued a statement, mentioning- ” Action Committee and Bar Association of Sambalpur have high hope for formation of permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Western Odisha at Sambalpur.”

The action committee has reposed faith in the Supreme Court, the statement read.

The decision of the CAC came hours after the police and Bar council action against striking advocates.

The Bar Council Of India (BCI) has so far suspended license of 43 lawyers of Sambalpur for indulging in vandalism and massive violence during protest.

Similarly, the police who was reprimanded by the apex court for unable to tackle the strike, initiated action today with the arrest of 16 lawyers and imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC around the court complex.

The lawyers of western Odisha under the banner of Central Action Committee have been agitating on the issue of establishment of permanent bench of High Court in their region.