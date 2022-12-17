Sambalpur lawyers’ protest: BCI suspends 11 more advocates

Sambalpur: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 11 more advocates involved in recent vandalism in Sambalpur court premises. With this, the total number of suspended lawyers went to 54.

The action was taken after the Registrar of the Sambalpur Civil Court furnished 11 more names apart from the 43 other advocates, who were reportedly involved in the acts of vandalism after identifying them from the CCTV footage and video clips.

The BCI has also barred the suspended lawyers from appearing in all the Courts/Forums/Commissions/Tribunals of the country during the period of the suspension of their licences.