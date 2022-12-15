Sambalpur lawyers’ protest: 8 more advocates arrested

Sambalpur: At least 8 more lawyers including the District Bar Association president Sureshwar Mishra have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism of the chamber of a district judge during a protest in Sambalpur district.

Earlier, police had arrested 16 lawyers over the same allegations.

The accused lawyers had allegedly resorted to vandalism inside the chamber of a district judge. The agitating lawyers were staging protest demanding establishment of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked the protesting lawyers to get back to work otherwise to face contempt of Court action or suspension of licenses. On the last week of last month, the Apex Court had issued a slew of directions including a direction to the Bar Council of India to suspend the licenses of protesting lawyers and to act against the office bearers of Bar Associations.

However, the lawyers were united in putting forward their issue and had threatened to surrender their licenses en masse if Bar Council suspends anyone’s license.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a dim view of the unruly agitation carried out by lawyers in Odisha’s Sambalpur who have been seeking a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the district.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka said that whatever little hope there may have been of a bench being set up was lost as a consequence of the lawyers’ conduct

“There is no hope for formation of a bench. Even if there was some possibility, that is lost now with their conduct.”