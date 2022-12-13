Sambalpur Lawyers’ Agitation: Two More Advocates Arrested

Sambalpur: At least two more lawyers have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism of the chamber of a district judge during a protest in Sambalpur district yesterday. With this, the total arrest now mounts to 14.

On Monday, a scuffle broke out between police and agitators observing Satyagraha against the alleged anti-lawyer stand of the BCI and State Bar Council. A scuffle ensued between police and lawyers when the latter tried to enter the court premises by breaking the police barricade.

While further action has been taken, CCTV and video footage are being analysed to identify the lawyers who took part in the protest.

Earlier, the Bar Council of India suspended the licences of 29 agitating lawyers after taking the ‘act of vandalism and unrest’ by the protesting lawyers of Sambalpur District Bar Association into cognizance.

The licences have been cancelled with immediate effect for a period of 18 months.