Sambalpur: Internet suspended for another 24 hrs except these places

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur district administration has again extended internet suspension period by another 24 hours, but the services will be resumed in Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Naktideula, Jujumara, Bamra & Jamankira.

The city had witnessed large-scale violence in two phases, one on April 12 and then on April 14, leaving many people including 10 police personnel injured, arson and damage to properties.

The district administration suspended internet services in Sambalpur on April 13, a day after violence was witnessed during a motorcycle rally in the run-up to the Hanuman Jayanti celebration on April 14.