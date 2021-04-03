Sambalpur Homeopathy College: Girl student brings “ragging” allegations, probe on

Sambalpur: Ragging allegations surfaced in Government Homeopathy College after a girl student of the institution narrated her ordeal.

As per available information, the complainant alleged that she was ragged by five other students including 4 girls.

The incident came to fore after the girl student filed a complaint at Anti-ragging cell.

Reportedly, some students barged into the victim’s hostel and allegedly abused some second-year students on April 31. They also asked girl students to remove their dresses.

The girl has also alleged that she was sexually harassed by the five senior students.

On being alerted about the incident, the anti-ragging cell has initiated a probe into the matter.