Sambalpur: Ganja Plantation In Hitasara Forest Destroyed

Sambalpur: A joint team comprising of police and excise officials destroyed ganja plantation in Hitasara forest area in Sambalpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted by local Police, forest staff, Batagaon, Excise staff, Rairakhol in presence of Tahasildar, Naktideul and detected 05 (five) plots in the local forest area( Gramya Jungle) in Hitasara forest.

Police also seized about 3350 hemp plants from the spot from different location. Later, the plants were destroyed.

After getting details of plots of plantation and collecting information about the involvement of the persons, five numbers of NDPS cases registered against the involved persons. Three accused persons were arrested and forwarded to court, said sources.