Sambalpur drowning: Body of man & his son fished out yesterday; daughter still missing

Sambalpur: A man and his two children (minor son and daughter) drowned while taking bath at Daleipada ghat in river Mahanadi at Sambalpur yesterday.

The deceased are 45-year-old Md Altaf and his son Md Aftab (15).

While the bodies of the father-son duo were fished out after along search operation, Efforts are on to trace Altaf’s daughter Rukhsana Parwin.

The fire services personnel, scuba divers are continuing the rescue operation with the help of local fishermen.

Sources said the trio had gone to Mahanadi ghat within Town police limits to take bath. While bathing, Rukhsana was swept away by the strong currents in the river. As she screamed for help, father Altaf went inside the water to rescue her. Subsequently, Aftab also went inside the river.

However, all three were swept away and went missing in the river.