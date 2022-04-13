Sambalpur Division Organises Awareness Drive To Avoid Chain Pulling

Sambalpur: Chain Pulling in trains to stop a moving train without any valid reason is a legal offence. The person who does so may be fined and may have to go to jail. As per the Indian Railways Act, Chain pulling without valid major reason is an offence and attracts a jail term of three months or a fine up to Rs 1,000.

Under the direct monitoring of the Divisional Railway Manager, Pradeep Kumar several awareness drives are being organised at various stations and trains by Railway Protection Force staff, Safety staff and other Railway officials of Sambalpur Division.

In view of the above, RPF staff and safety staff have taken a massive drive to alert passengers not to pull the chain without any valid reason and urged co-passengers to oppose those who are pulling the chain without valid reason.

Passengers have also advised to inform the train manager, TTE, RPF train escort, coach attendant and any other railway staff in case of a small emergency without pulling the chain.