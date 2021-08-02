Sambalpur District Admin Reopens Religious Places

Sambalpur: Samaleshwari Temple and several other religious institutions in Sambalpur district have been opened for devotees from August 3, 2021.

During a meeting under the chairmanship of Sambalpur District Collector In-Charge Sukant Tripathy, the administration adopted the move to reopen religious places.

To maintain law and order and ensure disciplined darshan, devotees at Samaleshwari Temple will be allowed to pay obeisance to the goddess from 6 AM to 11:30 AM and 3 PM to 7:30 PM.

The district administration further advised persons above 65 years age, afflicted with critical diseases and children less than 10 years not to visit the religious places.

As per an SOP issued by the district administration: