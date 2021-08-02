Sambalpur District Admin Reopens Religious Places
Sambalpur: Samaleshwari Temple and several other religious institutions in Sambalpur district have been opened for devotees from August 3, 2021.
During a meeting under the chairmanship of Sambalpur District Collector In-Charge Sukant Tripathy, the administration adopted the move to reopen religious places.
To maintain law and order and ensure disciplined darshan, devotees at Samaleshwari Temple will be allowed to pay obeisance to the goddess from 6 AM to 11:30 AM and 3 PM to 7:30 PM.
The district administration further advised persons above 65 years age, afflicted with critical diseases and children less than 10 years not to visit the religious places.
As per an SOP issued by the district administration:
- No religious places in containment zone will be allowed to reopen.
- People will enter the premises of such places at one door and exit through another.
- Other entry points will remain closed.
- Visitors will maintain six feet distance, wear masks and compulsorily sanitise their hands.
- At the entry point of religious places, temperature of the visitors will be checked.
- Regular health check up of priests will be carried out. Persons with symptoms will not be allowed to enter the religious places.
- Devotees will not be allowed to carry either ‘bhog’ items or take ‘prasad’ on the premises of religious places.