Sambalpur Court Vandalism: Orissa High Court Reserves Bail Verdict Of Accused Lawyers

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday the verdict on the bail petition of the lawyers who have been behind the bars for over 45 days in Sambalpur court vandalism case.

The High Court had earlier rejected the bail petition of 30 advocates. Challenging the judgment, the lawyers had moved to the Supreme Court seeking bail. However, the apex court had refused to entertain the bail application.

They again applied for the bail in the High Court.

Earlier, the district and sessions court in Sambalpur had also set aside the bail pf the advocates.

The lawyers had been arrested for allegedly ransacking court properties and attacking judges during a protest demanding High Court bench in western Odisha. The incident had irked the Supreme Court which directed the Odisha police to take stringent actions against erring advocates.