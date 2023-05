Sambalpur: An under trail prisoner (UTP) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet of Circle Jail in Sambalpur on Sunday.

The deceased UTP has been identified as Dharanidhar Mahakud, a native of Sambalpur outskirts, was under jail custody after being court-forwarded in a case.

Today, the jail personnel rescued him from the toilet and admitted him to Sadar hospital where doctor declared him dead.