Sambalpur Chief Electrical Engineer under Vigilance scanner

Sambalpur: Launching a crackdown on corrupt officials Vigilance sleuths today raided an Engineer’s office and houses for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

As per the report, the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at Sambalpur Chief Electrical Engineer’s property. Four locations in Sambalpur and Khordha were raided.

During the raid, the officials examined bank passbooks, land records and other important documents possessed by the engineer.

While the raid was underway till the last report came in the exact amount of seized disproportionate assets would be disclosed later, said an official.