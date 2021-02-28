Sambalpur Admin Declares Shutdown In Some Areas Of Burla Town

Sambalpur: Some areas in Sambalpur’s Burla town have been declared shutdown by the district administration following detection of several COVID-19 cases.

Here’s the list of areas declared containment and buffer zones:

Check what will be allowed in the Micro Containment Zone:

Only essential activities shall be allowed.

There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

There shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required.

All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement will be stopped barring extremely urgent medical cases with permission.

IIC, Burla PS will remain in charge of movement of vehicle/person in the containment area. He will issue required pass to the person going outside and coming inside with an intimation to the Control Room. Control Room having Police, Medical and SMC staff will function at the blocking point of the containment zone.

All inhabitants within the Containment Zone and Buffer Zone shall strictly remain in home.

All the shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams constituted under the Commissioner, SMC, Sambalpur.

All the Government and Private institutions located within the boundary of the Containment Zone shall remain closed.

All persons in the Buffer Zone area are to wear masks and maintain social distancing. All non-essential activities will be avoided. As a measure of perimeter control, all roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police.