Sambalpur: 12 lawyers held for allegedly vandalising district judge’s chamber during protest

Sambalpur: Police have arrested as many as 12 lawyers in connection with the alleged vandalism of the chamber of a district judge during a protest in Sambalpur district on Monday over demand for the establishment of Orissa High Court bench in the district.

The arrests were made late last night. Nine of them were later sent to jail after the rejection of their bail petitions.

Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP) B Gangadhar said others involved will be arrested after examining CCTV footages.

The SP further said that Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped at Kacheri Chhak, the protest site, to maintain the law and order and action will be taken if anyone enters the 200 metres radius of the prohibited area.

The Bar Council of India suspended the licenses of 29 striking advocates of Sambalpur District Bar Association for 18 months and all others till further orders.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Bar Council of India to suspend the licenses of the lawyers who have been striking for establishment of permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha.

The Bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka, also recommended that the Bar Council take “appropriate action” against the district bar associations whose members have been involved in the protests.