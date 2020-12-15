Sambalpur: 12-Hours Bandh In Bamra

Sambalpur: Normalcy in Bamra town of Sambalpur district came to a standstill as a 12-hour bandh was called by Railway Kriyanusthana Committee (RKC) demanding halt of three express trains at the station.

Reportedly. the bandh, which has started from 6 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Vehicular movement and rail services have been severely affected here.

Protestors staged rail blockade by sitting on the railway tracks and raised slogans against the administration.

Earlier the protestors had demanded the halt of three trains-Rajendranagar-Durg-South Bihar, Rourkela Bhubaneswar Intercity and Howda-Ahmedabad Express trains at the station.