Samba Dashami: A ritual dedicated to worship of Sun God in Odisha

Cuttack: Samba Dashami is a festival unique to the state of Odisha, India. It is celebrated on the 10th day of the Shukla Paksha of Pausha Masa or waxing phase of moon in the month of Pausha as per traditional Odia calendar. This festival is especially celebrated in the eastern part of Odisha.

In Odisha it is said that 13 Oshas and Bratas are observed in 12 months as per traditional Odia calendar. Every festival has a legend which talks of some social significance. Legends of Samba Dasami Brata Katha say that Samba, was the son of Lord Sri Krishna. Once he was affected by leprosy disease. As per legends, Samba, the son of Lord Krishna, performed severe penance for 12 years for Lord Surya at Konark Temple to get rid of leprosy. The day Samba was cured is observed as Samba dasami. Particularly, on this day mothers perform Surya Puja to please Surya Bhagawan to keep their children healthy.

On the day of ‘Samba Dashami’, pious women wake up before sunrise and prepare traditional dishes like Khichdi, Oriya Puri, and Ghadghadia Tarkari (a curry), and offer them to the Sun God at sunrise. Once the food items have been offered to the Surya, the women prepare a set of cake-like dishes called Pitha (cake), which includes Manda Pitha, Kakara Pitha, Poda Pitha, Arisha Pitha, Biri Laddoo, Makar Chaula, Chhenaguda, Dhanu Muaan, Khiri, Rasagola, Jhilli, Chhenagaja, and Sweet Curd. Most importantly, separate delicacies are offered for each child.

At noon, a bowl of turmeric water with betel in it is taken to ‘chaunra mula’. All the cooked food is served on plates. The women in the family view the Sun God through the bowl of turmeric water and offer all the dishes to him. They read the legend of ‘Samba Dasami Brata Katha’ and pray for the well-being of all family members; especially the children of the household.

In the evening, another ritual is observed as a part of the ‘Samba Dasami’ ritual. This is ‘Mahakala Puja’, in which special Budha Chakuli is offered to Lord Yama.