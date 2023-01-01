Samba Dashami 2023 in Odisha – Puja Dedicated to Surya; “The Sun God”

Samba Dashami is a unique ritual observed in the Paush month in Odisha as per traditional Odia calendar. Samba Dashami 2023 date is January 1. On the day mothers observe special puja and rituals dedicated to Lord Surya for the good health and long life of their children. The story of Samba Dasami is associated with Samba, the son of Lord Krishna.

Legend has it that Samba was once afflicted with leprosy (as per some legend psoriasis) and he was cured after praying to Lord Surya. Samba performed penance for 12 years before he was cured.

As per some people, Samba performed this penance at the famous Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha.

Another legend has it that after he got cured, Samba built Sun Temples in Konark, Modhera and Kashmir.

What is interesting to note from this festival is that thousands of years ago Hindus knew about the curative power of Sun. Modern science have found that sunlight plays a crucial role in curing skin diseases.

Samba Dashami is observed on the 10th day during the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of moon in Paush month (December – January).

The day Samba was cured is observed as Samba dasami. Particularly, on this day mothers perform Surya Puja to please Surya Bhagawan to keep their children healthy.

On the day of ‘Samba Dashami’, pious women wake up before sunrise and prepare traditional dishes like Khichdi, Oriya Puri, and Ghadghadia Tarkari (a curry), and offer them to the Sun God at sunrise. Once the food items have been offered to the Surya, the women prepare a set of cake-like dishes called Pitha (cake), which includes Manda Pitha, Kakara Pitha, Poda Pitha, Arisha Pitha, Biri Laddoo, Makar Chaula, Chhenaguda, Dhanu Muaan, Khiri, Rasagola, Jhilli, Chhenagaja, and Sweet Curd. Most importantly, separate delicacies are offered for each child.

At noon, a bowl of turmeric water with betel in it is taken to ‘chaunra mula’. All the cooked food is served on plates. The women in the family view the Sun God through the bowl of turmeric water and offer all the dishes to him. They read the legend of ‘Samba Dasami Brata Katha’ and pray for the well-being of all family members; especially the children of the household.

In the evening, another ritual is observed as a part of the ‘Samba Dasami’ ritual. This is ‘Mahakala Puja’, in which special Budha Chakuli is offered to Lord Yama.