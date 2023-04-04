Samarth Agarwal Murder Case: Efforts On For Fast Track Court Trial, Says Jharsuguda SP

Jharsuguda: Efforts are being made by the police for fast track court trial in Samarth Agarwal murder case, said Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas on Tuesday.

In a press conference held at the police headquarters, the SP said, “Samarth was abducted and murder for ransom as accused Amit Sharma, who had good relations with the minor’s family was going through financial constraints.”

The help of the Crime Branch will be taken so that the case can be solved quickly. Besides, another accused Ganesh Nayak of Burla, who was involved in the case has been arrested.

After the remand period of the two accused Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal ended today, the police produced them before Jharsuguda SDJM court. Both the accused have been sent to Jharsuguda sub-jail this afternoon.

Amit Sharma, the main accused in the kidnapping and murder case, today attempted suicide. He broke the mirror in front of the bathroom in the Jharsuguda Reserve Battalion and cut his hand and throat in a bid to kill self. Soon police rescued him and admitted to the hospital. Later, police produced him in the court along with his accomplice Dinesh.

On the other hand, another accused involved in the murder case, Ganesh Nayak, a permanent attendant in the Anaesthesia department of Burla VIMSAR, was detained by the police and arrested today after questioning. Ganesh has also been forwarded to the court today. While the VIMSAR authorities have suspended Ganesh, the police are still investigating who else is involved in the murder of the teenager.

Accused Amit had close relationship with the family of deceased boy. Victim Samarth’s father is a well established business man. Taking advantage of his closeness, Amit allegedly prepared a blueprint to acquire money from Samarth’s father.

Accordingly, he abducted the 15-year-old boy and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom and later Rs 90 lakh and threatened to kill the boy if his family informs police. Amit and one of his friends are said to have killed the boy on March 27 and burnt the body after knowing that Samarth’s father had informed police regarding the abduction.

Police arrested them after verifying the CCTV footage, call records and intelligence inputs.