Samantha’s Yashoda Teaser Unveiled!

New Delhi: The teaser of the most-anticipated film Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been released on Friday. Sharing the teaser video in all languages, Samantha wrote, Strength, willpower & adrenaline!

Watch the Yashoda teaser here:

The teaser begins with the doctor revealing Samantha is pregnant and telling her the dos and don’ts. However, she breaks every norm as a pregnant woman and fights against something. the actress promises another top-notch performance and we can’t wait to see what’s in the store.

Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles.

Samantha is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theatres with Yashoda. The film will be released in a total of 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.