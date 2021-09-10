Samantha’s Pics From Latest Photoshoot Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

New Delhi: South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account and dropped a few clicks from her latest photoshoot for international brand Louis Vuitton (LV) bags.

The actress flaunted her drop-dead gorgeous looks and awe-inspiring washboard abs in printed pants that she topped with a black bralette of sorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Many fans and celeb friends including Designer Masaba Gupta, Actress Raashii Khanna , Singer Chinmayi Sripada, and Sophie Choudry commented about her insane looks and crazy abs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In other related news, there is a strong buzz doing the rounds that all is not well between Samantha and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The rumours gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles. However, when quizzed on the same, she refused to comment anything on her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, Samantha made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man Season 2’ that opened to stellar reviews and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu received massive praise for their performances in the series.