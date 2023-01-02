Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shakuntalam Gets Release Date: Details Here
New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shakuntalam is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. The film will feature the role of a princess and promises to be high on VFX, visuals, and an intriguing storyline.
Sharing the release date on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the poster and wrote, “Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th, 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D.”
Check out the Shaakuntalam release date and poster here:
Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D 🦢@Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17 pic.twitter.com/dwOEdsKCna
— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023
Shakuntalam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.
