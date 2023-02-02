Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam Song Yelelo Yelelo Out!

By Pragativadi News Service
6

New Delhi: The lyrical video of the song Yelelo Yelelo from Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam has been released on Thursday.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the screens worldwide on February 17. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with Gunasekhar.

Take A Look:

The film will feature the role of a princess and promises to be high on VFX, visuals, and an intriguing storyline.  Shakuntalam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

Pragativadi News Service 16510 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking