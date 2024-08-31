Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges Telangana government to publish report on sexual harassment in Tollywood

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a note on her Instagram stories on behalf of the WCC, which stands for Women in Cinema Collective. She lauded the ‘persistent efforts’ of the women’s collective in Kerala, which led to the findings in the Hema Committee. She also urged the Telangana government to release the report on sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry.

On Instagram Stories, Samantha lauded those in Kerala who were persistent in getting the report released, writing, “We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment. Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI, was created in 2019.”

Asking for similar measures in Telangana so women’s safety can be paramount in Tollywood, she added, “We hereby urge the Telangana government to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI. @wcc_cinema.”