Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils First Look Poster Of ‘Shakuntalam’: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look poster from her upcoming film Shaakuntalam was unveiled on Monday.

The actress took to her social media handles and shared the first look poster. Sharing the poster she wrote, “Presenting.. Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam.”

In the poster, Samantha can be seen dressed in a white sari and ornaments made of flowers. She is surrounded by animals and birds and has a pitcher next to her.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the movie also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. Neelima Guna is producing the film while Dil Raju is the presenter. Mani Sharma is providing the music, and Sekhar V Joseph is the cinematographer for this project.