Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now unfollowed her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram while the latter continues to follow her on social media. Earlier, after she announced her separation from the actor, Samantha had also deleted all their pictures from her social media accounts. However, Chay has still got all the pictures from their wedding and other stuff posted on his Instagram handle.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to social media to announce their separation in October 2021. The couple posted a long note mentioning that they will always hold a ‘special bond’ and will always be grateful for their fans who showered them with a lot of love all this while.

The two tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017.