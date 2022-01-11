Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes No Equipment Workout Challenge: See Video 

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has begun her new year 2022 with an intense no-equipment workout. She is active on social media and often treats fans with her workout photos and videos.

Samantha shared a video of her doing an intense workout. The clip was accompanied with the caption, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment ‘level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN..When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge”. Actress Kiara Advani also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

Check The Post Here:

On the work front, Samantha has finished shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The actress will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip Joan. Besides that, she also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are looking forward to her upcoming projects.