Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Sunkissed Pic; Fans Ask ‘What Is The Procedure To Marry You’

New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a happy picture on Sunday. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Find the light.” Influencer Meenakshi Pamnani commented, “The light is inside you. You are sparkling star.”

Take A Look:

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Reacting to the post, one of Samantha’s fans asked her, “What is the procedure to marry you?” Many fans complimented her and dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. It will release in theatres on February 17. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language.