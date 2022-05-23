Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lifts 90 KG As She Kickstart The Week: Watch Here

New Delhi: Fitness freak Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to motivate her fans for being fit. The actress once again inspired her fans with a video of her latest training session.

The actress can be seen lifting some heavyweights. The clip included the words, “100 kgs I see you!!! 90 today 10 more to go”.

Take A look:

On the work front, Samantha is tied up with her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi. With Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist, a major portion of the film has been shot in Kashmir.