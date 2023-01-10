Samantha Ruth Prabhu Give Befitting Reply To Troll: Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a befitting reply to a Twitter page named BuzZ Basket posted Samantha’s pictures from the trailer launch with a disrespectful tweet.

“Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,” the tweet read.

Take A Look At The Post:

Reacting to it, Samantha wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she captioned, adding a silver heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan who will be sharing screen with Samantha in Citadel also slammed the Twitter handle for their comment.

Here’s The Post:

<>

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

</>