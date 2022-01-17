Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charged Rs 5 Crs For Pushpa Item Song: Report

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board the Pushpa song, with Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convincing for “Oo Oo Antava”.

The report also added that she charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.

Reportedly, Samantha is being considered for another ‘special’ song for Pushpa 2, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, the song’s music video surpassed 100 million views in December. Shortly after Pushpa’s release, Samantha took to Instagram and thanked Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa.

Samantha has a few projects in the pipeline, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and her first international film Arrangements of Love.