Samantha Looks Enchanting In Yashoda’s New Poster: Check Out Here

New Delhi: The makers of the Yashoda have shared the first glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the film. The movie is scheduled to release on August 12 this year. However, there have been reports that the female-centric drama is likely to get postponed.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the makers have shared the first look and captioned it, “Our #YashodaTheMovie Talkie wrapped 🔥 Stay tuned for exciting updates coming your way soon 🥳”

The upcoming drama ‘Yashoda’ is a survival thriller about an imprisoned woman, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was originally shot in Telugu but is now scheduled to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi after being dubbed.