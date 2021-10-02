Samantha Akkineni Confirms Separation With Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday finally confirmed their separation through an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support.”

Speculations around their relationship started when the actress dropped her surname from her Twitter handle.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’ (Telugu) and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ (Tamil).